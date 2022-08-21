Indore: Cloudy weather, drizzles, cool breeze turn weather pleasant

With a good spell of rainfall in the city, most of the city’s lakes are filled to capacity. Bilawali Lake (in pic) has also filled up to its capacity of 34 feet. | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather and drizzles throughout the day on Sunday turned the weather pleasant and gave the residents reason for celebrating the weekend.

The drizzles, coupled with a cool breeze also pulled down the day temperature by 2 degrees Celsius from what was recorded on Saturday, while a cool breeze in the evening brought people out of their homes, thronging the street-food hubs of the city.

With an irregular spell of rainfall, the total rainfall of the season reached 858.7 mm (33.8 inches).

The Regional Meteorological Department said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and there were chances of moderate-to-heavy rainfall from Monday.

Citizens woke up to light rainfall on Sunday morning, but the sky cleared at noon. However, the weather took a U-turn again in the evening as dark clouds enveloped the sky and rain continued to lash various parts of the city intermittently till late in the evening.

“The depression over north-east Madhya Pradesh moved west-north-westwards about 80 km north-north-east of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh), 50 km south-south-east of Satna (Madhya Pradesh) and 110 km east-north-east of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). It’ll continue to move west-north-westwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. Under the influence of this, the western part of the state may witness heavy rainfall on August 22,” Met department officials said.

Temperature stats

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal.