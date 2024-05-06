 MP: Indian Medical Association Seminar in Dhar Highlights Importance of Radiology in Healthcare
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dhar branch organised a seminar focused on radiology at IMA Bhawan, Mandu Road, Dhar on Sunday.

The seminar, held as part of the Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, delved into the significance of MRI, CT scans and combo scans in diagnosing various medical conditions accurately. Led by radiologist Dr Varsha Sodani from Indore, the seminar discussed the optimal use of MRI, CT scans, and combo scans based on patient conditions and medical requirements. 

During the seminar, the IMA Dhar branch emphasised the importance of exercising the right to vote and urged all doctors and voters in the district to participate in the upcoming elections on May 13. Dr Rajendra Sodani graced the event as the chief guest, with Dr Ashok Jain presiding over the proceedings as the IMA president.

Dhar's radiologists Anand Jain and RK Gupta, played pivotal roles in organising and facilitating the seminar.  Key figures from IMA Dhar, including vice president Dr Mukund Burman, treasurer Dr Ayush Jain, and senior doctors such as Dr AK Choudhary, Dr UC Vyas and Dr Pradeep Jham, among others, actively participated. The seminar also saw the release of awareness flexes, further emphasising the critical role of radiology in modern healthcare practices.

