Indore: Clouds, winds keep mercury down for 2nd day

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Change in wind pattern and partially cloudy sky kept day temperature down for the second consecutive day, offering residents much-needed relief from intense heat on Monday.

The weatherman said that a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan led to moisture incursion in the state thus resulting formation of clouds. The same phenomenon would prevail on Tuesday too offering relief to denizens, said meteorological department officials.

Due to the cloudy weather, the day temperature fell 1 degree below normal, while the night temperature remained normal. Winds blew at a speed of 26 kilometres per hour in the city in the afternoon.

“The cyclonic circulation over south Haryana and neighbourhood persists along with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 17,” officials of Regional Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, which was normal.

Meanwhile, the met officials said that many areas in the northern part of the state also witnessed moderate dust and light thunderstorm.