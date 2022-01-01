Indore: Cloth trader, friend held with premium liquor worth Rs 65000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cloth trader and his friend were arrested and premium liquor worth Rs 65,000 was seized from their Mercedes car in Kanadiya on Thursday night.

The accused had bought liquor from Dewas for a December 31 party. They were booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act. The liquor and the car were seized.

Kanadiya police station’s sub-inspector Balveer Raghuwanshi said that they were tipped off about two persons illegally ferrying liquor. A police team intercepted the Mercedes car near Gokul Nagar on Bypass and recovered two cartons of premium liquor from the car.

The car was being driven by Aman Gupta of Sangam Nagar. Aman is a cloth trader. He allegedly told the police that he along with his friend Aditya had gone to bring liquor from Dewas.

The car belongs to Aman. However, the police are investigating the case further. Owing to liquor syndicate, liquor rates are higher in the city, hence people go to Dewas to buy liquor.

23 cartons of liquor seized from 3 cars worth Rs 16 lakh seized

A team of the Excise Department on Friday seized 23 cartons of English and country-made liquor from three cars at three different places in the city. The liquor was meant for the New Year party. The vehicle and the liquor worth Rs 16 lakh were seized by the excise officials.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Rajnarayan Soni said that acting on a tip-off, team of ADEO KK Vishwakarma stopped a car and recovered nine cartons of liquor in Pipliya Kumar. The liquor was being carried by Rajendra Kushwah. The excise officers have booked the accused.

In another action, the team recovered seven boxes of country liquor from a car in the same area. Similarly, the excise team stopped another car and recovered seven cartons of country liquor. Excise officials have registered a case under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act and further investigation is underway.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 08:30 AM IST