Indore: Cold Day on New Year Eve

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With icy winds blowing in from the northern part of the country, the last day of 2021 turned into a ‘Cold Day’ with day temperature remaining five degrees below normal and night temperature dropping below 10 degrees.

City witnessed a foggy morning and the weatherman's forecast says that the density of clouds will increase on Saturday.

The meteorological department recorded the day temperature at 21.4 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below the normal while minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree below the normal.

Officials said that the chilly condition was the result of cold winds from the North. They further said that the city would experience similar conditions on Saturday after which the temperature would increase by a few degrees.

“Humidity level is high and if the same conditions prevail and speed of wind remains low then fog will envelop the city on Saturday. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 89% and 59% in the evening,” weathermen said adding “City may witness cloudy conditions again on January 4-5 and light rains would take place on January 7 and 8 due to western disturbance in the northern part of the country.”

People were forced to wrap themselves in woolens and also lit bonfires to ward off chilly conditions.

Weather forecast

No significant change in minimum temperature over Northwest India in next two days and over Madhya Pradesh till Sunday and gradual rise by 2-4° thereafter.

“A fresh deep Western Disturbance and its associated induced cyclonic circulation are likely to affect Northwest Indian region from January 4. Under its influence, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh, south Rajasthan and Gujarat on January 6 and 7, 2022,” weatherman said.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:19 AM IST