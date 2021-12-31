Indore: No relief from COVID 19 cases on the last day of 2021, 62 positive, no death reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing number of Covid cases as 62 samples tested positive out of 7263 samples tested on the last day of the year.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.85 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 153791. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained to 1395, so far.

As many as 283 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 152113 patients have been discharged so far with 16 patients discharged on Friday.

No new case of Omicron was reported by the health department as the number remained to 9, in Indore as well as in the state.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:54 PM IST