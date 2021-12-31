Indore: Gunjan bags Mrs Beautiful Hair & Mrs MP title

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gunjan Shukla from Indore bagged the title of Mrs Beautiful Hair (National Category) and Mrs Madhya Pradesh (MP-State Category) in a TISKA Beauty pageant titled ‘Mrs India One in the Million-2021’.

The finale of the beauty competition was held recently at Taj Vivanta, New Delhi.

She was adjudged with these two titles by a panel of jury including former Mrs World Dr Aditi Govitrikar and Mr India Sachin Khurana.

Other celebrities including fashion designers, fashion photographers, stylists and diet experts also casted their vote for the judgement.

Gunjan is an associate professor and head of a department at a private university in Indore.

She said, “Women can empower themselves by making best use of time and opportunities with the spirit of ‘Never Give-Up’.”

Gunjan had earlier won the Miss Indore Second Runner-up title. She is also a Marathoner and a cyclist. What gave her an extra edge in the competition was her training as a classical dancer, poetry and social work.

“I learned about true beauty during covid-19 times. All we need is a kind heart,” Gunjan said.

She attributed her success to her parents, gurus, friends and Indore city for tremendous support and motivation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 03:04 PM IST