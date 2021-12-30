Madhya Pradesh: Prepare Covid Care Centre in district, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells collectors

BHOPAL: Amid increasing Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed divisional commissioners and district collectors to ensure proper Covid care centres. The CM also stressed on ensuring that the situation arising because of the pandemic should not disrupt the livelihoods and the economic activities. CM was addressing the Collector-Commissioner conference through video conference in Mantralaya on Thursday.

CM said, “Our strategy is to admit the patient to the hospital if there is no space for isolation at home. All the ministers in charge should pay attention to this. Build a covid care centre. Prepare one Covid Care Centre each in the districts.”

“Map out the beds. Arrange beds in private and government hospitals. Check out all the essentials. Contact tracing has to be done. Oxygen, PSA plants should be functional, also check the arrangement of LMO tanks. Medicines have been arranged for a month. Time period of Chief Minister empaneled hospitals has been extended till 31 March 20220,” CM added.

The patient of home isolation should be given advice about what needs to be done. Disseminate the message on a wider scale. There are 9 cases of Omicron in the state, eight of the patients have recovered, said Chouhan.

CM gave necessary instructions to the Indore Collector regarding the strategy to control the virus spread as the district is seeing a surge in cases. Instructions were given regarding activation of covid Care Center, Fever Clinic, testing etc.

CM said, “All other collectors should also make arrangements after making full review of the situation. Officials should hold a meeting of the Covid Crisis Management Committees. CM said, “At present there are active cases in 20 districts. Where the meetings of the Crisis Management Committee have not been held, they should be held soon. Information should be taken from the ministers in charge. People should be encouraged to wear face masks. Roko-Toko Abhiyan should be continued. Unnecessarily crowded events should be avoided.”

Hold meetings with school for students’ vaccination

CM said that ahead of the vaccination of children, the district administration should hold meetings with school management . The target is to vaccinate 48 lakh children of the state. MPs, MLAs, public representatives all have to be involved in this work. Preparations should be made for the vaccination of 15 to 18 year old children. Do vaccination in all cities simultaneously. Vaccination is to be done rapidly from January 03 on a war footing. Vaccination of 15 to 18 year old children should be taken as a Maha Abhiyan.” So far 94.8 percent first dose and 91 percent second dose have been received by eligible persons in the state, said Chouhan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:34 PM IST