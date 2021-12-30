Madhya Pradesh: Is 3rd wave knocking, health experts & medicos stand divided

BHOPAL: Uptick in Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh have left the health experts and medical practitioners ‘alarmed’, however, they differ over the possible third wave approaching.

A few believe that the manner in which the number of Covid-19 cases rose from 42 to 72 in the last 24 hours is nothing but a clear indication that a third wave is round the corner. A few though accept that situation is ‘alarming’ still do not see the third wave of the pandemic coming at this stage

In the last ten days- from December 21-30- the state has seen 379 Covid-19 cases surfacing. Indore alone reported 55 Covid-19 cases in a single day on Wednesday.

Amulya Nidhi, a health expert, called it a clear indication of the third wave of the pandemic. “Government should not restrict to night curfew only and come up with more restrictions as the cases are growing alarmingly. The Covid-19 figures have almost doubled from 40 to 72 in merely 24 hours. And this should set an alarming bell ringing for the government,” said Nidhi.

Dr Anand Rai, a public health expert, said that it was quite premature to call the increasing cases as an indication of a third wave. However, he stressed on increasing medical checking at airports. “Currently, the government is not doing any checking at airports and rather conducting searches for patients in colonies. Checking at airports will help in early identification of patients but the same is not being carried out for the reason best known to the government,” said Rai.

Gandhi Medical College dean Dr Arvind Rai too termed the situation in Madhya Pradesh ‘alarming’. The administration is working round the clock to chalk out a plan to curb the rising trend of corona, said the dean.

GMC,HoD pulmonary medicines, Dr Lokendra Dave said, “The situation is definitely alarming and moving towards the third wave. We need to take all necessary precautions. The health department is working to arrest the Covid-19 spread.”

