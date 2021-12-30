Bhopal: Over 5 crore people in Madhya Pradesh covered with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 5 crore people have been inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh, which is the highest in the country, an official from the state health department claimed on Thursday.

Of the total eligible population, 5,20,77,158 have received one dose of the vaccine and of these, 5,00,15,483 have taken both jabs so far, the official said.

At least 92 per cent of the eligible population has been covered with the vaccine in the state, he said.

The state has a total eligible population of 5.49 crore for vaccination, the official said, adding that the state has so far administered over 10.20 crore vaccine doses (both first and second).

"Madhya Pradesh is ahead of other states in terms of vaccinating the eligible population with both the doses of the vaccine," the official claimed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed his gratitude towards the people of the state for making the vaccination programme successful, an official from the public relation department said.

Chouhan has also lauded the efforts of in-charge ministers of the districts, health staff, COVID-19 volunteers, media and public representatives for their role in raising awareness about vaccination, he added.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:23 PM IST