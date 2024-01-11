Indore: Clear City Sky Brings No Joy For Jaipur, Jabalpur Air Passengers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bad weather has been hampering take off and landing of flights at the city airport for the past several days. Today the weather in the city was clear but there was no respite from the delay for passengers going to Jaipur and Jabalpur as flights to these cities were forced to remain parked at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Wednesday for about 2 and half hours as both the destination cities were covered by dense fog.

The flights were allowed to take off only after the weather cleared at the destinations. According to the information received from the airport, IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-7316 departs from the city for Jabalpur at 7.10 am, while flight 6E- 7699 departs from the city for Jaipur at 7.20 am, but due to dense fog in both the cities this morning, both flights could not get permission to take-off from here.

Due to this, both the flights remained stationary waiting for the weather to clear up. After the weather cleared, the Jaipur-bound flight left at 9.20 am, while the flight for Jabalpur left at 9.45 am. Passengers had started coming to the airport from 5.30 am to board these planes. Due to the delay, the passengers remained seated in the airport getting worried. Those passengers who had further connecting flights were most troubled. The flight from Jabalpur has been getting delayed almost every day for the last few days.