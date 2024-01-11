Indore Weather Updates: Day Temperature Plummets By Five Degrees | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Frequent fluctuation in temperature continued in the city as the day temperature dropped by five degrees Celsius in 24 hours, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the north-easterly winds continued to reel the city in the evening, forcing Indoreans to wrap under warm clothes after a hot and dry day.

According to regional meteorological department officials, the drop in temperature is due to the cold winds and similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days. Morning in the city remained cloudy and the lowest visibility was recorded 500 metres between 6 am and 7 am.

‘The day temperature will remain below normal and the night temperature will also drop to normal after the skies get clear. City witnessed a sunny day but the night and morning remained cloudy due to which the temperature remained five degrees above normal,’ Met officials said.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India on January 12. The temperature will fluctuate with its effect and will again drop in the middle of the month. Humidity remained high at 98 per cent in the morning and dropped to 86 per cent in the evening.

Winds were blowing at a speed of 11 kmph. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 23 degrees Celsius (three degrees below normal) while minimum temperature was recorded 15.6 degrees Celsius which was five degrees above normal.