Indore: Cleanliness drive in social justice offices today

Representative Image | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special cleanliness drive will be run in Social Justice Department on Friday. As per the instructions given by the collector Dr Ilayaraja T. in the review meeting of the time-period papers on last Monday, on Friday, a cleanliness campaign will be conducted in all government-non-government organisations working in the field of de-addiction, registered with the Department of Social Justice.

Additional collector Dr Abhay Bedekar directed that in the campaign, all organisations with their respective staff will clean the office premises, teacher trainers meeting room, children's classrooms, kitchen, bathroom etc. by running a campaign and proof of the drive will be presented as a letter as per the instructions of the collector. It has been directed that the institutions will especially take care of cleanliness in children's bathing place, bathroom, dining room etc.

