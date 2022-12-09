Indore: City academician shortlisted for global teaching excellence award

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 02:00 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Niranjan Shastri, an associate professor SBM at SVKM’s NMIMS Indore, has been shortlisted for Teaching Excellence Award 2022 jointly by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants formed by members of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) which is one of the largest accounting professional body of the world.

This year over 650 successful applications were received by the institute and Dr Shastri is one among only two shortlisted from India for Teaching Excellence Award which is to recognise and appreciate the efforts of the world’s best management accounting professors.

Shastri was shortlisted because of his innovative pedagogy, outstanding assessment techniques, peer appreciation, alumni applause, industry connect and management’s views and his own commitment towards lifelong learning.

Shastri believes that continuous professional education is the need of time. To set an example, he himself regularly attends faculty development programmes, leads area faculty meetings, do certification courses, so as to sharpen and update himself as well as to inspire his students.

