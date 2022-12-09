Indore: School, college girls learn tips for self-defence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police interacted with students of a college and a madrasa in the Khajrana area. Explaining about the current social media related and cyber crimes etc., the students were given information about the provision of special rights and security of women and where and how to complain about exploitation and harassment against.

The team of Khajrana TI Dinesh Verma, inspector Radha Jamod and sub-inspector Shivam Thakkar visited a private college and a madrasa and informed the girl students about crimes and discrimination against women and their harassment. The police officers also informed the girls about the various helplines and schemes being run by the police for their safety. The officers also explained to them with examples how to protect themselves during an emergency or any crime. The police officers gave self-defence tips to the girls.

Similarly, the team of head constable Malti from Tukoganj police station visited the Government Hindi Medium School at Main Road Malwa Mill and explained about good touch and bad touch to the girls from Class VI to VIII of the school. The girls were also informed about the various helpline numbers run by the police like Dial 100, 112, 181 etc.