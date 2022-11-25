Indore: Cleanest city is still not pollution free, says Swami Nalinanand Giri

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Flex printing and flex boards are one of the major reasons for pollution in the country, and Indian-origin Swami Nalinanand Giri, founder of Ashram and Eternal Voice in Washington, US, will present a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of prominent citizens of 63 countries, demanding a ban on flex printing and flex boards in India.

According to him, the city has a proper approach towards waste management, but the city is not pollution free.

He said, “The plastic flex printing is increasing pollution. Due to the chemicals in the ink, this pollution has reached dangerous levels in many cities. In India, the Election Commission has kept a budget of Rs 400 crores for flex printing, which is a matter of concern, because there are no plans of disposal.”

Instead of plastic flex boards, like in European countries, digital display boards should be used in India too.