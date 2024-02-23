Indore: Class XII Student Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Representational Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at his place in Tejaji Nagar police station on Friday. The reason behind his death is not yet known. However, it is believed that he might die due to heart attack. The police conducted autopsy to know the exact cause of death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tushar Shivdasani, a resident of NRK Building. He was a student of class XII. Tushar went to sleep at night and when his family members tried to wake him up in the morning he did not respond. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. His father owns a garment shop in the city and had gone out of station for some work. The police initiated a probe into the case.

Charred body found at isolated place

A man’s charred body was found at an isolated place in Chhatripura police station area on Friday. The reason behind the death is not yet known. The police sent the body for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and are investigating on every angle, whether he burned accidentally, immolated himself or was killed by someone.

According to the police, they received information that smoke was emanating from an isolated place near Murgi Palan area. Upon inspection, they found the charred body of a person. He has not been identified yet. The police have initiated a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occured.