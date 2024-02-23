 Indore: BTech Student Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider
There were a total of six people in the car.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
Krishna Rohila |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old engineering student was killed after the car in which he was sitting collided with a divider in the Rau police station area. The accident occurred on AB Road near DPS School in the wee hours of Wednesday when he was returning with his friends after celebrating one of his friends' birthday. There were a total of six people in the car. He sustained severe injuries while the other five occupants escaped with minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Krishna Rohila, a resident of Pithampur. He was studying engineering at a city college. When he and his friends were returning to their place after celebrating the birthday somewhere on the Bypass, a two-wheeler suddenly came before their car. The car driver tried to save the two-wheeler and lost control and collided with the divider. Krishna was sitting in the middle seat and sustained severe injuries. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occured and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Truck-hit pedestrian dies

A speeding truck hit a pedestrian resulting in his death in the Azad Nagar police station area on Friday morning. The accident occurred near Teen Imli Square around 5 am. The deceased has not been identified yet and he might be around 50 years old. The police initiated a probe into the case and seized the truck.

