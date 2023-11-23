Indore: Class XI Student, Three Friends Booked For Attacking Junior On School Premises

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class IX student was thrashed by a Class XI student and three other youths in a private school campus in Lalaram Nagar in Palasia police station area on Thursday. Police said that the senior student had an argument with a student in the morning and he attacked another student in confusion. A case has been registered against four boys and further investigation is on.

Sub Inspector Swaraj Dabi from the Palasia police station said that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon. The class IX student reached the police station with his parents and lodged a complaint that he was stopped by the senior boy and three other youths in the school. They started an argument with him and later thrashed him. A case under sections 323, 294 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against a Class XI student of the school and his three friends and a search is on for them.

The parents of the victim alleged that the boys attacked their son with a sharp object. They also threw some powder on his eyes as a result of which his eye started bleeding, alleged the parents. However, the police denied the use of any sharp object for the attack. The CCTVs installed on the school premises are also being checked by the police.

According to SI Dabi, the preliminary investigation revealed that the class XI student had an argument with a student of Class IX around 10.30 am. After that they attacked another Class IX student in confusion.