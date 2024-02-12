Indore: Class 9 Student Hangs Self With Mom’s Scarf | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging with his mother’s scarf at his place in Kanadiya police station area on Saturday. The reason behind his extreme decision is yet uncertain. He told his mother that he was going for a bath and went into his room. He took a chair to his room and played songs on his mobile at full volume to divert her attention. When he did not come out for around half an hour, his mother went into the room and found him hanging. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Fateh Bahadur Singh son of Raghunandan Singh, a resident of Shahdol and was staying on rent with his mother in Aarav Tower in Kanadiya area. He was a student of Class 9 of a city school. He was residing in the school hostel for a long period of time but his parents shifted him from there to a rented house a week ago. He was depressed over something and as his parents were concerned over it, they began to live with him. His father is a landlord in Shahdol and had gone there for some work. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.