Indore: Class 6th Student Ends Life A Day Before Science Exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Indore on Friday evening. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be ascertained, as no suicide note was recovered from his place. Juni police are investigating the case and recording the statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vansh Maurya, a resident of Sindhi Colony. He was a student in class VI. Vansh’s uncle Akash said that he had come to the house in the afternoon after giving his Hindi subject exam and had a science subject exam on Saturday. He went to play for a few hours with his friends in the afternoon. He returned in the evening, rushed to his room, and locked himself inside. After a few hours, one of his relatives went to his room and found him hanging.

He was the eldest son of his parents, and his father is a painter. His mother had left home after a dispute with his father around two years ago. Vansh was living with his father, and his younger brother was living with his mother. The police initiated an investigation into the case to determine the reason behind his extreme decision and sent the body for an autopsy.