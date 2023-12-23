 Indore: Class 6th Student Ends Life A Day Before Science Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Class 6th Student Ends Life A Day Before Science Exam

Indore: Class 6th Student Ends Life A Day Before Science Exam

12-year-old Vansh had come from school after taking Hindi exam and went out to play.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Indore on Friday evening. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be ascertained, as no suicide note was recovered from his place. Juni police are investigating the case and recording the statements of the family members.

Read Also
MP Horror: Ujjain Couple Beats Mother With Cricket Bat & Metal Pipes, Kills Her Over Property
article-image
Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Asserts His Govt Will Shift Prime Meridian From England To Ujjain & Reset World...
article-image

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vansh Maurya, a resident of Sindhi Colony. He was a student in class VI. Vansh’s uncle Akash said that he had come to the house in the afternoon after giving his Hindi subject exam and had a science subject exam on Saturday. He went to play for a few hours with his friends in the afternoon. He returned in the evening, rushed to his room, and locked himself inside. After a few hours, one of his relatives went to his room and found him hanging.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

He was the eldest son of his parents, and his father is a painter. His mother had left home after a dispute with his father around two years ago. Vansh was living with his father, and his younger brother was living with his mother. The police initiated an investigation into the case to determine the reason behind his extreme decision and sent the body for an autopsy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indori Zayka Food Fest: From Surat's Dabeli To 40 Varieties Of Momos & Flavoured Butters, 12...

Indori Zayka Food Fest: From Surat's Dabeli To 40 Varieties Of Momos & Flavoured Butters, 12...

Indore: Class 6th Student Ends Life A Day Before Science Exam

Indore: Class 6th Student Ends Life A Day Before Science Exam

MP CM Mohan Yadav Asserts His Govt Will Shift Prime Meridian From England To Ujjain & Reset World...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Asserts His Govt Will Shift Prime Meridian From England To Ujjain & Reset World...

MP Covid Update: Bhopal Reports 1st Covid Case, State Tally Rises To 4 In A Week

MP Covid Update: Bhopal Reports 1st Covid Case, State Tally Rises To 4 In A Week

MP: Ex-CM Shivraj Helps BJP Annupur President Wear Shoes (WATCH)

MP: Ex-CM Shivraj Helps BJP Annupur President Wear Shoes (WATCH)