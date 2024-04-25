 Indore: Class 12 Student Kills Self After Mom’s Rebuke For Slapping Sister
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after his mother scolded him for slapping his younger sister. The incident unfolded in the Aerodrome police circle late on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shaurya son of Ashok, a resident of Padmalaya Colony. He was a student of class 12 and was preparing for JEE Mains. His father is a property broker.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

His family members said that Shaurya was packing up his clothes with his younger sister as they were going to attend a marriage function of a relative near Bhopal on Wednesday morning.

They had an argument over a joke and he slapped his sister, after which his mother scolded him. The boy went to a room on the upper floor and hanged himself. When he did not return, his sister went to appease him as they thought he was angry for the rebuke. When she looked into the room, she found him hanging. The police began an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

