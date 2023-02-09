Indore: City’s swanky railway station will cost Rs 1K crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city railway station will get a swanky look like the airport at a cost Rs 1000 crore. The design of the redeveloped railway station was inspired from the iconic Rajwada building.

Preparations for the facelift have been completed and tenders will be floated on February 15. To enhance its utility, a skywalk and the Metro will also be connected with the station. Also, the Park Road station will be developed.

MP Shankar Lalwani said on Wednesday a master plan has been prepared and the state-of-the-art station will have a grand entrance, roof plaza, executive lounge, additional entrances, platform cover shed, drainage system and wi-fi connectivity.

MP Lalwani said of the Rs 1,000 crore that will be spent on the upgradation of the station, an allocation of Rs 340 crore has been made in the next financial year’s budget. The railway station will be developed keeping in mind the requirement and the projected growth of the city in the next 50 years.

He said Indore being among the fastest growing cities of the country, the plan has been envisaged keeping in mind the projected growth and the traffic and passenger congestion.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)