Indore: City's night temp shoots up 5℃ above normal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the effect of another Western disturbance over Western Himalayas, the day and night temperature in the city has again shot up above normal temperature. Moreover, the night temperature increased by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours.

Officials of the regional meteorological department said that as a new western disturbance hit the city, the wind pattern is also changing frequently which is causing fluctuation in city temperature.

The day temperature, which had dropped to 29 degrees Celsius on October 31, is hovering between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius for the last one week. Not only the day temperature, but the night temperature, too, which had dropped to 14 degrees Celsius in the last week of October, rose above 19 degrees Celsius due to the same phenomenon.

The Met department officials said that the temperature will remain the same for the next couple of days due to the effect of the Western disturbance. However, it is temporary as it would drop again but only by the next week. The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a few more days.

“The fresh Western disturbance will affect the Western Himalayan region from November 9 and the adjoining plains from November 5. Thus the day and night temperatures will remain above normal. It will start dropping after the effect of the Western disturbance wanes,” the weatherman had said earlier.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees Celsius above normal