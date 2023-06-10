Indore: City’s Aim To Be Child-Friendly Appears A Distant Dream

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s aim to become a child-friendly city seems a distant dream as the number of child labourers rescued has doubled in the last year.

In the yearly report by Childline, the number of cases of child labour has increased from 45 in 2021-22 to 110 in 2022-23 and the data reveals that 25 children were rescued from child labour in May.

Multiple efforts are being made by the women and child development department to eradicate child labour, but the number of cases is a cause of concern.

Childline stated that their newly launched programme ‘Access to Justice’ with Aas organisation and Kailash Satyarthi Foundation has made it easier for people to reach out to them.

Childline informed Free Press that even though child labourers were rescued following complaints but the aim is to create an atmosphere such that no one employs child labourers.

Childline coordinator Rahul Gothane says, “After receiving the calls, we offer a helping hand to the victims as soon as possible. Even though the number of cases received in one year seems to be large, there is also the possibility that many of the victims don’t seek help.”

Another official said, “More victims might be just right there in the city, but we haven’t been able to help them as yet. As soon as we get a call related to any case, we send a team to investigate the situation. And, later, in coordination with the police, we rescue them and look into the legal and rehabilitation aspects.”

Breaking the loop

Officials said that they have found that in many cases child labourers run away from the establishment when a complaint is lodged. However, under the access to justice programme, people will gain more confidence in Childline and report instances of child labour.

Child Labors rescued

April 2021- March 2022 45

April 2022- March2023 110

MAY 2023 25

Read Also Indore: Estranged Woman Booked For Demanding Rs 5 Cr From Husband