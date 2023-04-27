Indore: City youths give thumbs up to same-sex marriage 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing hearing by the Supreme Court over the legality of same-sex marriage, that has sparked a nationwide debate, youths of Indore have supported the rights of gay/lesbian and said that non-heterosexual marriages should get legal acceptance.

“A relationship can never be forced, nor can someone force themselves to like a certain gender. If a person wants to spend his\her life with a certain individual then they should be allowed to do so. In the end, what matters is that people should be happy,”

Saumya Jatav, university student.

“In the past people have fought for basic rights and freedom. Non-heterosexual marriage is a part of gender fluidity and hence it is the right of an individual to be able to choose their partner for life. However, society needs time to accept the changes and become comfortable with it.”

Sonam Jatav, tutor

“Gender equality is a part of diversity. Instead of looking at it as a problem, people should consider it as a solution. While there have been many protests in the country regarding the support of LGBTQ, one must understand that equality is beyond caste, creed, gender, or money. Same-sex marriages are and should be considered as legal practice.”

- Kashish Saxena, university student

“People are opposing same-sex marriages on the ground that it is a new concept. However, if someone goes through history one will find that our culture has been very supportive of accepting marriages. Earlier, polygamy was normal, but now it is not”

- Chitra Gandhe, university student

“There should be no problem in accepting same-sex marriages, but it is the society that is unwilling to accept it. The concept of degrading and discriminating against individuals has been brought up by the British. It is surprising that at a time when gender fluidity is being demanded, people are shying away from supporting this openly.”

- Manasvi Jain, university student

“The Indian culture has always been supportive of gender equality, and this demand is also about equality. Indian culture is so strong that it cannot be affected by this development. Our culture has been evolving for ages and has encountered ample changes. Hence, the claim that this type of marriage will harm our traditions seems to be unjustified.”

- Harish Gidwani, university professor.

“Same-sex marriage is neither socially nor medically acceptable. It should not be promoted as it can also lead to various diseases. It is also considered a perverse disorder. It should not get the legal acceptance.”

- Dr Ashok Dagaria, senior psychiatrist

As a democratic country every citizen here must have the freedom to be treated equally. After the Supreme Court verdict of September 6, the community got hope. Policy change is needed to give them social acceptability and ensure equality for such people in all spheres of life. Procreation is not the sole objective that binds people in the bond of marriage and therefore should not be seen as deterrence for allowing homosexual couples their rights.

Medha Shukla, resident

I don’t want same sex marriage at my home

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP VivekTankha said that he did not consider people who are into same-sex marriages as ‘criminal’. “I don’t see them as criminals but frankly I don’t want them at my home,” he said while addressing a press meet on April 23.