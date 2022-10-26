Indore: City witnesses last partial solar eclipse of the year

Pintu Namdev

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday starting at 4:26 pm. The people failed to experience the end of this eclipse because of the sunset. The eclipse happened just after the day of Diwali and was the last eclipse of the year. It was partially visible from most parts of the city. The sutak period started early in the morning when the doors of every temple in the city were kept closed. According to beliefs the temples should not be kept open on the day of the eclipse. As a result, all the temples remained shut, and after the eclipse ended, the temples were opened once again and the idols were given a bath and then decorated with new clothes.

People in the city were excited about the eclipse and did catch a glimpse of the same using x-ray sheets or covering their eyes with glasses having UV rays protection - generally known as blue ray protection glasses.

Rituals followed by people on October 25

While some people were excited to see the eclipse, there is also a religious significance.

“The day of the eclipse is not a holy day, but according to the Hindu mythology people consider it as a mourning period where the earth enters a negative aura,” said Pt Pavan Pathak.

People got up before the sutak period began and then worshipped god before entering the mourning period. Every eatable was kept along with a basil leaf within – to purify it from the effect of the sutak period.

“I advised all to take a bath when the sutak period of eclipse comes to an end. It’s believed that by doing this one can attain pure spirituality once again, and it saves one from the effects of the eclipse. The temple doors are then let open where people worship the lord to maintain the positive atmosphere around them.” said Pathak.

