Indore: PCB to monitor pollution level for 24 hrs on Diwali

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) regional office has been keeping record of pollution level in the city for 24 hours for the last seven days and will continue to monitor the same on the day of Diwali as well.

The exercise is aimed to assess the level of air and sound pollution in view of Diwali festival. The board has been continuously monitoring the level of pollution at different places. Regional officer of MPPCB SN Dwivedi said pollution level will be monitored for 24 hours at DIG Office, Vijay Nagar, Kothari Market, and Pologround.

“Along with monitoring the air pollution, we will monitor the noise pollution at Kothari Market and Vijay Nagar as well,” he said.

The department expects a rise in air pollution post Diwali due to the smoke emanating from crackers.

“We have already started monitoring the data and will continue for next few days after which the data will be analyzed. If a major rise is seen in pollution, we will place the data in our meeting and work on the solutions,” Dwivedi added.

The board has also issued warnings for noise pollution and stated that the limit for a single cracker is 125 decibels. The department has directed the officials to check the level of noise in the city as well. The report over pollution will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Pre Diwali AQI level in 2020

Date AQI

November 7 147

November 8 237

November 9 259

November 10 242

November 11 266

November 12 247

November 13 143

November 14 141

Pre Diwali AQI level in 2021

Date AQI

October 28 130

October 29 145

October 30 144

October 31 145

November 1 212

November 2 174

November 3 165

Pre-Diwali AQI level in 2022

Date AQI

October 15 129

October 16 112

October 17 122

October 18 122

October 19 102

October 20 114

October 21 110

October 22 119