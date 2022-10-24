Indore: PCB to monitor pollution level for 24 hrs on Diwali

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) regional office has been keeping record of pollution level in the city for 24 hours for the last seven days and will continue to monitor the same on the day of Diwali as well.
The exercise is aimed to assess the level of air and sound pollution in view of Diwali festival. The board has been continuously monitoring the level of pollution at different places. Regional officer of MPPCB SN Dwivedi said pollution level will be monitored for 24 hours at DIG Office, Vijay Nagar, Kothari Market, and Pologround.
“Along with monitoring the air pollution, we will monitor the noise pollution at Kothari Market and Vijay Nagar as well,” he said.
The department expects a rise in air pollution post Diwali due to the smoke emanating from crackers.
“We have already started monitoring the data and will continue for next few days after which the data will be analyzed. If a major rise is seen in pollution, we will place the data in our meeting and work on the solutions,” Dwivedi added.
The board has also issued warnings for noise pollution and stated that the limit for a single cracker is 125 decibels. The department has directed the officials to check the level of noise in the city as well. The report over pollution will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board.
Pre Diwali AQI level in 2020
Date AQI
November 7 147
November 8 237
November 9 259
November 10 242
November 11 266
November 12 247
November 13 143
November 14 141
Pre Diwali AQI level in 2021
Date AQI
October 28 130
October 29 145
October 30 144
October 31 145
November 1 212
November 2 174
November 3 165
Pre-Diwali AQI level in 2022
Date AQI
October 15 129
October 16 112
October 17 122
October 18 122
October 19 102
October 20 114
October 21 110
October 22 119
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)