Indore: PCB to monitor pollution level for 24 hrs on Diwali

Regional office to monitor pollution level in Burhanpur, Khargone, and Khandwa as well.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 05:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) regional office has been keeping record of pollution level in the city for 24 hours for the last seven days and will continue to monitor the same on the day of Diwali as well.

The exercise is aimed to assess the level of air and sound pollution in view of Diwali festival. The board has been continuously monitoring the level of pollution at different places. Regional officer of MPPCB SN Dwivedi said pollution level will be monitored for 24 hours at DIG Office, Vijay Nagar, Kothari Market, and Pologround.

“Along with monitoring the air pollution, we will monitor the noise pollution at Kothari Market and Vijay Nagar as well,” he said.

The department expects a rise in air pollution  post Diwali due to the smoke emanating from crackers.

“We have already started monitoring the data and will continue for next few days after which the data will be analyzed. If a major rise is seen in pollution, we will place the data in our meeting and work on the solutions,” Dwivedi added.

The board has also issued warnings for noise pollution and stated that the limit for a single cracker is 125 decibels. The department has directed the officials to check the level of noise in the city as well. The report over pollution will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Pre Diwali AQI level in 2020

Date                               AQI                               

November 7                  147

November 8                   237

November 9                   259

November 10                 242

November 11                266

November 12                 247

November 13                 143

 November 14               141

Pre Diwali AQI level in 2021

Date                                         AQI

October 28                               130

October 29                               145

 October 30                              144

 October 31                              145

 November 1                             212

 November 2                             174

 November 3                             165

Pre-Diwali AQI level in 2022

Date                                                         AQI

October 15                                             129

October 16                                             112

October 17                                             122

October 18                                             122

October 19                                             102

October 20                                              114

October 21                                             110

October 22                                              119  

