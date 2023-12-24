Indore: City Temperature Shoots Up 7 Degrees Celsius In 24 Hours |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the western disturbance in the northern part of the country and a cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan, the city's day temperature shot up by seven degrees Celsius in 24 hours.

The temperature rose to 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday which had dropped to 22 degrees Celsius on Friday. Not only day but night temperature too remained three degrees Celsius above normal.

Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, said that the increase in temperature is temporary as it will drop again after a couple of days.

The fluctuation in weather will continue but it will drop again in the coming days. The day temperature was hovering around 22-24 degrees Celsius for the last couple of days but increased to over 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Similarly, the night temperature also increased by three degrees Celsius as it was 13.1 degrees Celsius on Friday.

“The western disturbance was seen as a trough in middle tropospheric levels. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over west Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of the same, the day and night temperature increased but it will drop again in the coming days,” Ved Prakash Singh said.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.1 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above normal.