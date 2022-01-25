Indore: City reports 1963 new COVID cases, three deaths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): COVID-19 cases continued to show a reverse trend on Monday as the cases dropped to 1963, about 702 less in 24 hours.

Three deaths because of COVID have, however, increased the concern.

1963 cases were found positive out of 10213 samples tested with this the positivity rate of 19.22%. Total number of positive patients reached 188179. The total number of deaths increased to 1412 in the city, so far.

2104 patients recovered

Along with a drop in cases, a large number of patients was recovered on Monday i.e. 2104 patients. The active cases also decreased from 22964 to 21820 on Monday.

Three deaths reported

The three deceased include two men and a woman and all were suffering from comorbidities. All these patients were admitted to private hospitals.

Deaths - Comorbidiies

70-y-male - Neurosurgery was done a couple of days ago

78-y-male - diabetic

57-y-male - chronic liver disease, diabetic

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:23 AM IST