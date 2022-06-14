e-Paper Get App

Indore: City reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increased to 19.15 percent

Highest positivity rate after January 26 as only 94 samples tested on Monday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Coronavirus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): COVID-19 cases have been showing a reverse trend for the last few days as the cases are increasing in the city. As many as 18 new cases of COVID-19 were found on Monday with the positivity rate of 19.15 percent.

The surge in positivity rate is the result of low sampling as only 94 samples were tested on Monday.

Such a surge in positivity rate was seen during the peak of the third wave i.e. on January 26 when the positivity rate was more than 20 percent.

No death was, however, reported on Monday with which the total number of deaths remained 1463.

Total number of positive patients reached 208210. With six more patients recovered, the total number of patients recovered from the disease reached 206627. There are 120 active cases in the city till Monday.

article-image

