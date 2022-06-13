Indore: Petition moved in HC for extending PSC prelims

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A petition has been filed in Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking an extension in the State Service Preliminary Examination scheduled on June 19.

In its petition, MP Provincial Teachers Association has said that a large number of teachers and employees, who have applied for PSC-2021, are engaged in poll duty due to urban bodies and panchayats elections.

“Owing to poll duty, such candidates are not getting time to prepare for the exam. Those who have selected the centres of the home district for the examination are also serving in other districts. It is a violation of the right to equality that other candidates will be able to appear in the examination and the government employees would be deprived of it,” the association said.

A total of 283 posts, including Deputy Collector, DSP and Excise Officer, are to be filled through state service examination-2021.

For these, PSC has received 3.55 lakh applications. The exam will be held on June 19 in two shifts.

The first shift will start at 10 am and the second shift at 2.15 pm. The centres are being set up in all 52 districts in the state.

With the announcement of urban and panchayat elections before the examination, the PSC is now getting applications seeking postponement of the examination. Most of the applicants are from the ones who are already in the administrative or government services and want to try their luck in the state service examination for a higher position.

