Indore: Staff of 250 employees sanctioned to uplift facilities at MTH

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to improve health facilities in Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar (MTH) Hospital, the Directorate of Medical Education has sanctioned as many as 250 posts for third and fourth-grade employees for the hospital.

According to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, “The staff of 250 employees has been sanctioned by the department of medical education for MTH Hospital. These staff will include about 60 employees for sanitation and rest for security and other purposes.”

Hospital has been facing an acute shortage of staff affecting the condition of sanitation and security in the hospital.

The Dean also informed that the fifth floor of the hospital building has now been opened for the patients and admission to the wards has also begun. The hospital administration has also installed air conditioners in the labor room.

Notably, the staff of Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital was shifted to MTH Hospital for three days during the inspection of the hospital under LaQshya Programme meant for improving facilities for pregnant women in government hospitals.

Hospital administration has claimed that about 60-70 deliveries are being performed in the hospital every day which is almost double the number of deliveries being performed when the unit was being run in MY Hospital.

One point contact for electricity issues

The Superintendent of MTH Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that they have developed a one-point contact for electricity issues in the hospital to avoid repetition of the power disruption issues.

“We have developed a one-point contact and the officer will coordinate between all the departments to get the issue resolved at the earliest,” Dr Thakur said.

Officials had a sleepless night on Saturday when power disruption continued for six hours in MTH Hospital due to a rat stuck in the supply panel. However, no trouble to the patients was reported due to the power backup by the generator and the Superintendent had paid Rs 15,000 for the fuel to get the supply continued uninterruptedly on Saturday night.

