Indore: City receives 5.2mm rainfall, waits for more

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rains which started from Saturday night continued to lash the city intermittently till Sunday noon.

About 5.2mm rainfall was recorded from 8.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30am on Sunday by the weather centre of the Regional Meteorological Department at city Airport.

With this, the rainfall tally has, so far, crossed the 256.2 mm (10.08 inches mark).

According to officials of the regional meteorological department, the city’s current total rainfall mark (8.93 inch) is about 15% less than the last year’s rainfall. Similar conditions will, however, remain for next couple of days.

“A well-marked low-pressure area lies over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6km above mean sea level. It is likely to move westwards to east Rajasthan across north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days,” meteorological department officials said.

They added that under the influence of these conditions, the western part of the state will continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for couple of days.

Continuous rains also kept the night temperature in the normal range. The intensity of rain increased on Saturday night.

The shower power was, however, heavy in the Western part of the city but the Eastern part received less rainfall.

The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday night was 22.5 degrees Celsius which were stuck to normal. Humidity was recorded at 95%.

The weather forecast for Indore is heavy thundershowers with lightning. It is likely to continue over Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna and Rewa.

There may be moderate thundershowers with lightning over Neemuch, Mandsaur, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Rajgarh and Panna

Light rain showers may be witnessed over Indore, Dhar, Jhabua, Shajapur, Dewas, Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Guna, Sheopur, Chhatarpur, Katni, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur and Mandla districts in forenoon hours.