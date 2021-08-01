Indore: Direct admission in minority colleges, registrations for online counselling begin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the direct admissions have started in minority colleges in the state, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Sunday opened window for registration of students for centralised admission counselling.

Through the counselling the students will be allocated in regular institutes.

Admission in colleges is held in two modes – offline and online mode.

While colleges with minority institute status are allowed to grant admission in offline/direct mode, other colleges accept admissions in online mode through centralised counselling.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat said that admissions in 38 college in Indore city began on Sunday morning.

“Besides, DHE also opened window for registration for centralised online admission counselling,” he added.

For those wishing to take admission through direct mode need to walk into minority colleges with eligibility documents in hand. And for those who want to participate in online admission counselling are required to register themselves on e-pravesh website.

The deadline for registration for admission in PG course is August 7 and UG courses is August 12, in the first round of counselling. Total three rounds of counselling will be held. Two rounds will be conducted by DHE; whereas third round would be held at college level.

A major concern of students about results of qualifying exams have been also addressed before admission season started.

Results of all qualifying exams, barring BA final year, are out. So, the students would not have to take provisional admission which could be cancelled later.

In last few days, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Class 12 students.

So, class 12 pass-out students wishing to take admission in bachelor degree courses need not have to opt for provisional admission option.

Similarly, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidayalaya declared the results of BSc and BCom final year exams. Only BA final year exam results are awaited which is likely to come by August 4.

BSc and BCom pass-out students now can get confirmed admission in post-graduate courses.