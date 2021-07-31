Indore: Bar owners, two suppliers held in spurious liquor case

Indore

Four persons, including owners of Sapna Bar and Paradise Club and Resort, were arrested for serving spurious liquor to customers. Four people had died in separate incidents after consuming liquor of a particular brand. Viscera report of the two deceased confirmed spurious liquor as the cause of death. Viscera report of remaining two deceased is still awaited.

During subsequent interrogation, the two bar owners had allegedly confessed to buying liquor from two persons. This led to the arrest of the two suppliers too.

DIG Manish Kapooria said, “Shishir alias Chhotu Choudhary of Scheme Number 51 and his friends had consumed liquor at Paradise Bar in Chhota Bangarda on July 23. Soon his condition deteriorated and he died on July 25. One of his friends Rinku Verma is still under treatment at a city hospital.”

Investigation into the death of Sachin Gupta of Sukhdev Nagar on July 27 revealed that he had died after consuming some poisonous substance. Family members and friends told the police that Sachin’s condition deteriorated after consuming liquor at Sapna Bar on July 25.

Viscera report of both the deceased received on Saturday confirmed presence of ethyl alcohol and methyl alcohol.

Police said that the owners of Paradise and Sapna bar served spurious liquor leading to the death of the duo.

Aerodrome police station staff on Saturday arrested Paradise Bar’s owner Yogesh alias Yogi Yadav and owner of Sapna Bar Vikas Baredia. Two accused named Pravin Yadav of New Govind Colony and Pankaj Suryavanshi of Valmiki Nagar were arrested for supplying spurious liquor to the bar owners. The accused have been booked under sections 304, 328 of the IPC and under relevant section of the MP Excise Act.

Aerodrome police station in charge Rahul Sharma said that the accused revealed that they used to take liquor from Rahul alias Bunty of Vidur Nagar at cheap rate. Rahul used to bring liquor from one Kalika Prasad of Mandhata in Khandwa district. The police are also preparing a case under NSA against Yogesh, Vikas, Pankaj and Pravin.