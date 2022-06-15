Indore: City has enough petrol & diesel, no shortage predicted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state faces a shortage in the supply of petrol and diesel, according to the claims made by reports, although the city has a proper supply and, so far, no issues of shortage have been detected in the city’s petrol pumps. Madhya Pradesh is undergoing a petrol and diesel shortage and supply has been reduced by 30 per cent in the state, the reports say.

While talking to Free Press on the availability of petrol and diesel in the city, Indore Petrol Dealers’ Association president Rajendra Vasu said the city had enough petrol and diesel available at the petrol pumps. He added that no shortage had been reported at any petrol pump under the association till the filing of this report. He also said the supply was smooth and, so far, no obstruction had come to notice. He added that he was unaware of the claims made by any other association regarding the shortage and avoided commenting on that.

Nevertheless, the president of the Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, Ajay Singh, said petrol pumps were getting less supply from the fuel companies for the time being, adding that it was mainly two companies that were supplying less fuel. The petrol pump owners claim that they are facing a loss of Rs 28 a litre. The pumps are getting the fuels at intervals of 2-3 days and they dry out in 1-2 days, Singh added.

Singh further said that petrol and diesel pumps used to have a stock of 4-5 days, but they were going through a fuel shortage for the past one week. As long as the shortage continues, the number of dried out pumps will also increase. The timing of the fuel supply from the depot had also been reduced, Singh added.