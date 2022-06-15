e-Paper Get App

Indore: City has enough petrol & diesel, no shortage predicted

Supply has been reduced by 30% in the state, say reports

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state faces a shortage in the supply of petrol and diesel, according to the claims made by reports, although the city has a proper supply and, so far, no issues of shortage have been detected in the city’s petrol pumps. Madhya Pradesh is undergoing a petrol and diesel shortage and supply has been reduced by 30 per cent in the state, the reports say.

While talking to Free Press on the availability of petrol and diesel in the city, Indore Petrol Dealers’ Association president Rajendra Vasu said the city had enough petrol and diesel available at the petrol pumps. He added that no shortage had been reported at any petrol pump under the association till the filing of this report. He also said the supply was smooth and, so far, no obstruction had come to notice. He added that he was unaware of the claims made by any other association regarding the shortage and avoided commenting on that.

Nevertheless, the president of the Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, Ajay Singh, said petrol pumps were getting less supply from the fuel companies for the time being, adding that it was mainly two companies that were supplying less fuel. The petrol pump owners claim that they are facing a loss of Rs 28 a litre. The pumps are getting the fuels at intervals of 2-3 days and they dry out in 1-2 days, Singh added.

Singh further said that petrol and diesel pumps used to have a stock of 4-5 days, but they were going through a fuel shortage for the past one week. As long as the shortage continues, the number of dried out pumps will also increase. The timing of the fuel supply from the depot had also been reduced, Singh added.

Read Also
Indore: Woman boards wrong train, attempts to jump off coach
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: City has enough petrol & diesel, no shortage predicted

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai witnesses spike in COVID cases, more than 2200 fresh infections found

Mumbai witnesses spike in COVID cases, more than 2200 fresh infections found

Thane: Girl commits suicide over blackmail from college students, eight arrested

Thane: Girl commits suicide over blackmail from college students, eight arrested

Agnipath scheme: Protests erupt in Bihar, Rajasthan over scheme for military jobs; here's all you...

Agnipath scheme: Protests erupt in Bihar, Rajasthan over scheme for military jobs; here's all you...

Mumbai: 3 drown in sea near Juhu beach; 1 rescued

Mumbai: 3 drown in sea near Juhu beach; 1 rescued

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President