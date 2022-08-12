Indore: City chapter of Indian Trade & Industry formed

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city chapter of Indian Trade and Industry Chamber has been formed, its state president Deepak Bhandari announced on Friday. He informed that many business organisations are actively working in the State but the need for nationwide organisation was needed, which can help the traders and industrialists by coordinating with different states.

Senior businessman Rajkumar Sabu is designated as patron of the city chapter.

Manish Bisani is designated as president of the chapter and Jitendra Ramnani is designated as general secretary. Himanshu Shah, Mohit Parekh, Naresh Phandwani, Prabhat Mishra and Ramesh Gaur all four are designated as vice-presidents of the chamber. Yashpal Kunjwani is designated as treasurer and Kapil Sharma as secretary.