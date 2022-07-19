Indore: City celebrates Shravan’s first Monday amidst rain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first Monday of Shravan was observed on Monday and all the devotees in the city celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm. The ‘abhishek’ of Lord Shiva was performed by the devotees in the morning hours. The devotees gathered at temples to worship the Lord. Everyone chanted “Har Har Mahadev” in the rain and the worship continued till late in the night.

The devotees visited temples like the Shiva temple in Devguradia, which is now filled with devotees to celebrate the Shravan Fair of the season. People donated free ‘bilva’ leaves, turmeric, rice, kumkum, abir and other worship materials were made available to the people who visited the temples across the city. The worship materials will be available for free from 9 am onwards for the next one month for the consecration at Mankameshwar Kantaphod Shiva temple in Naulakha with the help of the congregation of devotees.

Temple trust president Vishnu Bindal and convener BK Goyal said that 100 litres of milk and worship material would be arranged daily for the devotees throughout Shravan. People came out onto the streets in front of the Shiva temples located at prime locations to distribute the Shravan prasad to passersby to celebrate the occasion.

