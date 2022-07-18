Indore: Health Department increases number of centres to target more people

COVID-19 vaccination |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Excited by the good response to the free Precaution Dose of Covid vaccine, the health department has increased the number of vaccination centres to boost the numbers. The department has increased the number of centres to 109 in the district on Monday.

Meanwhile, more than 7,500 people have taken free Precaution Dose on Monday out of over 7,800 doses administered throughout the day.

“Yes, we’ve increased the number of centres in the district, especially for administering the precautionary dose. We expect that people will come forward to take the precaution dose if they can have a centre in their neighbourhood,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

The department officials said that there were about 28 lakh people above 18 years of age in the city and only over 2 lakh precaution doses have been administered so far. The adult population of the city is eligible for the precaution dose as the department had achieved the second dose target in December and necessary gap of six months has already passed.

However, the pace of vaccination was not according to the expectations of the health officials as only about 1.60 lakh people had taken the Precautionary Dose before it was provided free by the government, which includes only about 24,000 of those who have taken the paid vaccine dose.

“As the cases of Covid-19 have been increasing in Indore, people have started showing interest in taking the Precautionary Dose. People mustn’t avoid taking the Precautionary Dose as it’ll provide extra cover and help in avoiding the inception of the fourth wave,” Dr Gupta added.