Indore: City Bus Hits Couple, Woman Dies | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was killed in an accident after a speeding city bus hit their bike at Rajendra Nagar police station area on Sunday. The accident occurred near IPS College around 2 pm when she was going to a shopping mall with her husband. A city bus hit their bike from behind. She died on the spot. The family members alleged that the bus driver was inebriated. The police detained the driver and bus was seized.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Nikita Jain, a resident of Shramik Colony, Rau. She got married to Naveen Jain a year ago. When they reached near IPS College, he applied brakes to slow downs his bike on the speed breaker. But the city bus, coming behind, didn't care and rammed the bike. He fell on the left side of the road and survived.But his wife fell in front of the bus and got crushed. Naveen alleged that the bus driver was inebriated and was rashly driving his vehicle. The locals caught the bus driver. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened. The body was sent for autopsy.

Two dead, one hurt in road mishap

Two people were killed and one injured in an accident in the Khudel police station area on Saturday. The accident occurred in Sanawadia around 5:30 pm when they were returning to their house on a motorcycle. They were taken to hospital, but two of them could not be saved. The injured one is undergoing treatment. The police are investigating the case.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Abhishek (20), a resident of Manawar and Nilesh Kohali (27), a resident of Sonvai. The injured person has been identified as Manish (18), a resident of Sonvai. All of them are labourers who used to construct boundary walls and were returning home after finishing work at the construction site. When they reached near Sanawadia, they met with an accident. Abhishek was the only son of his parents and was the brother of three sisters. Nilesh was the eldest son of the family and was the father of two children. Nilesh’s father, Chain Singh, said that they used to travel on two motorcycles, but on Saturday, they used one. The police initiated an investigation and will gather information to know the circumstances under which the accident happened.