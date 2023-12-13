Indore: Citizens Waiting For Winters To Set In, Health Dept Issues Advisory For Cold Waves | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indoreans are still waiting for winters to set in, the health department officials have issued an advisory for people to remain safe from cold waves. The health officials have appealed to the people to take necessary steps including keeping themselves wrapped in warm clothes.

Meanwhile, the north-easterly winds continued to reel the city on Tuesday keeping the day temperature one degree Celsius below normal but the cloud cover kept the minimum temperature from falling below normal.

According to regional meteorological department officials, the drop in temperature is due to cold winds and similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days.

‘The day temperature will remain below normal and the night temperature will also drop to normal after the clouds get cleared. The city witnessed a sunny day but the night and morning remained cloudy due to which the night temperature remained three degrees above normal,’ the Met officials said.

They added that due to the effect of the western disturbance, the night temperature increased but will be decreased only after it waned. Humidity remained high at 86 per cent in the morning and it dropped to 85 per cent in the evening. Winds blew at a speed of 12 kmph. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 26.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 14.4 degrees Celsius.