Indore: CII Opens Indore Centre; To Be First Of Its Kind In India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) marked a milestone with the inauguration of its inaugural CII Centre in Indore, attended by national, regional, and state CII leadership on Friday. Spearheaded by CII president, R Dinesh, this pioneering centre is poised to become a hub for various Centers of Excellences (COEs), uniquely positioning itself as the first of its kind in India. With a strategic focus on fostering world-class practices, the CII Center in Indore aims to play a pivotal role in propelling the state towards achieving a robust $550 billion economy. R Dinesh in his address said, “The CII Centre is a novel concept and a unique initiative for the industry of the region to support their excellence journey. It will provide world-class advisory services to enterprises across sectors and enable the industry sector in Madhya Pradesh to become more competitive by accessing the best practices, technologies, and solutions relating to quality, skills, sustainability and other areas.”

The CII Centre in Indore will have counsellors & consultants from all the 10 CII COEs providing the industry in Madhya Pradesh access to a variety of specialised services from -

CII Institute of Logistics

CII Institute of Quality

CII - ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development

CII-Centre of Excellence for Competitiveness for SMEs,

CII - Naoroji Godrej Centre of Manufacturing Excellence

CII - Sohrabji Godrej Centre of Excellence

CII - Suresh Neotia Centre of Excellence for Leadership ? CII - Triveni Water Institute

CII - FACE

CII Centre of Excellence for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Start-ups.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII said, “The CII Centre in Indore will house the representative offices of the 10 CII Centres of Excellence, which are currently headquartered in different regions of India. With its 360-degree approach, it will provide a tailored service for industry members to identify their specific requirements and serve them through knowledge inputs, assessments, and training and capacity building.”