Indore: Christian community distributes blankets in 47 slums of Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Christian community on Monday distributed the blankets to widows and elderly domestic workers with the help of National Domestic Workers in Indore.

The donation drive was organised under the initiative of Madhya Pradesh Domestic Workers Movement taken by the community members.

The domestic workers who received the blanket were happy and expressed their gratitude to the community members.

The distribution drive was conducted in 47 different slums of Indore. The initiative engaged domestic workers to access their rights. The community members distributed 281 Blankets in 47 slums of Indore city.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 04:02 PM IST