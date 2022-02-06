‘I am exceptional, because I was born in Indore,’ says Lata Mangeshkar in her last interview

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Ratna awardee melody queen, Lata Mangeshkar said that she was exceptional because she was born in Indore.

She made the statement in her recent interview taken by eminent writer and registrar of Raja Maan Singh Tomar Music and Arts University, Gwalior, Dinesh Pathak.

The interview that was recorded on December 16, 2021 is considered as the last interview of ‘Nightingale’ of India.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, breathed her last, today morning.

An audio clip of Mangeshkar’s interview went viral on social media.

In the audio clip, she is heard explaining about her love for Indore and Madhya Pradesh.

While replying to a query, Mangeshkar told Pathak, “I am exceptional because I was born in Indore. I consider myself from Madhya Pradesh. My sister and I were born in Indore, therefore, we both are from there.”

She further added that people of Madhya Pradesh and Indore always gave her love and respect. “I heard that a signboard has been installed at the place where I was born. I am really thankful to the people of Madhya Pradesh for giving me love and respect,” she told Pathak, while replying to another question.

While replying to a national level award being given by Madhya Pradesh Government, she said, “I remember, Arjun Singh was then chief minister of the state. He told me that he wanted to start a prize after my name. I said you (Arjun Singh) may start. Indore is my city. Entire Madhya Pradesh is mine. If they (government) give a prize worth Rs 10 on my name, it is a respect for me.”

