Bhopal: Kamal Nath in list of star campaigners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath has found place in the list of the Congress party’s star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

All India Congress Committee released the list of star campaigners on Saturday, which mentions Kamal Nath as star campaigner from Madhya Pradesh. Besides Nath, the list also includes the name of Satyanarayan Patel from MP.

Nath was in Delhi recently and had a meeting with senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Sources said that Nath had been assigned the responsibility of coordinating with leaders of various parties besides holding meetings with disgruntled leaders of the Congress.

Political analysts had been weighing importance of leaders from various political parties on the basis of their demand from other states and their names appearing as star campaigners in their party’s list.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:24 PM IST