Bhopal: Government employee raped by co-worker, jailed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A government employee was allegedly raped by her colleague on the pretext of marrying her. The police have arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

Aishbagh police station incharge Manishraj Bhadoriya said a woman, who is a class IV state government employee, was raped by her co-worker, as alleged by her in her complaint to police.

In the complaint, she stated that some 10 months back she was lured for marriage and since then the accused had been raping her.

Recently, she had asked accused to fulfil his promise but he refused to marry. Finding no way out, she approached police and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case under Section 376 of IPC and arrested him.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:20 PM IST