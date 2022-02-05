e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

Bhopal: Congress MLA Masood demands NSA against people behind cow deaths

The Shivraj-led BJP government should either take action against culprits or declare that they are BJP members and therefore they are being protected.
Staff Reporter
Congress MLA Arif Masood |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Arif Masood has demanded that people responsible for death of hundreds of cows in a cow shelter in Berasia should be booked under National Security Act. Masood staged a sit-in before Gandhi statue at Minto Hall on Saturday to press for their demand.

“Why was NSA not imposed on people responsible for death of 800 cows? Why were their homes not razed? It has been over a week and government is quiet on the issue. No BJP leader has spoken a word on death of gaumatas in such large numbers,” said Masood.

The Shivraj-led BJP government should either take action against culprits or declare that they are BJP members and therefore they are being protected. The accused have been booked under mild legal provisions, he added.

Hundreds of cows were found dead in Berasia about a week back.

