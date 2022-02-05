Bhopal: Mental health provision in Union Budget

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The doctors have demanded that the government should appoint psychiatrists at district level to deal with mental illness. They also said that it should be incorporated as a subject in the MBBS course so that when students pass out, they would identify mental health problems. The Union budget has proposed tele-consultation to address mental health problems.

With IIT Bangalore and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in the driver’s seat, one can expect professionalism and results. But the budget does not mention whether the mental health strategy would focus on all psychological problems or only those that have risen in the wake of Covid.

Many mental health conditions encompass disorders that are not amenable to tele-consultation. The budget serves one purpose - making society aware that such conditions can afflict anyone but the disease can be treated and patients should not be stigmatised.

Dr Ruma Bhattacharya, elected counsel member of Indian Psychiatric society, said, “At MBBS level, students should be taught psychiatry so that MBBS pass out would identify the mental health problems. Currently, there is one psychiatrist per 10 lakh population in the country. So, the government will have to work at grass root level to solve mental health problems.”

Amulya Nidhi, health expert, said it is 7% less budgetary allocation with reference to inflation. The Union budget has allocated Rs 89,251 crore in 2022-23, which is overall 7% less budgetary allocation in the health sector. The National Health Mission(NHM) budget has also been reduced.

Mostly budgetary allocation is for insurance cover. Mental health problems cannot be solved with only tele-consultation and it should appoint psychiatrists at district level. Mental health problems are increasing at an alarming rate after Covid.”

