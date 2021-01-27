INDORE: Chill sets in, weather to remain same during next two days, cold winds pull down night temperature to 8 degrees Celsius

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City reeled under cold wave with minimum temperature plummeting to 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, third time in the season. The day temperature dropped five degrees below normal on Tuesday turning it as a ‘cold day’ condition.

Regional meteorological department officials said city will witness similar conditions for next couple of days. “Weather will remain same for next two days at least,” a department official added.

City recorded minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was five degrees below normal. Night temperature was three degrees below normal. Cold winds were blowing at the speed of 15-20 kilometres an hour.

People wrapped themselves in woollens to help them ward off chilly night. Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to sip hot drinks, especially warm milk with turmeric to soothe the sore throat during night.

General physician Dr Ashutosh Sharma said elder people, those suffering from heart disease and diabetes are being advised by doctors to take flu vaccines and avoid exposure to cold especially during night and early morning.